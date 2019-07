TRYON, N.C. (WSPA) – The Town of Tryon will remember one of its own tonight.

Geoffrey Tennant died Friday at the age of 79 after a sudden illness.

Tennant was chief of the Tryon Fire Department and served as chairman of the Polk County Board of Education.

The funeral will be held at Polk County High School starting at 6 p.m.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to carpool because of the expected crowd.

Tryon Town Hall will close at 2 p.m. in observance of Tennant’s funeral.