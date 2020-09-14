Memorial service honors life of Henderson Co. deputy killed

HENDERSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Henderson County deputy Ryan Hendrix was shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday, as he was responding to a break-in call near Asheville Highway.

Sunday, the Henderson County community came together for a memorial service to honor his life.

Singing, prayer, and a candle lighting were all a part of the memorial that took place at the Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Department.

Many of Hendrix’s colleagues and friends spoke about his life, how much he enjoyed being an officer, the way he loved his family, but most of all, his faith.

One speaker said, “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life. I think Ryan knew God’s blessing here on this earth through his life as he served the Lord in his chosen profession.”

Hendrix was admired and well known in his community.

He served several years in the Marines and eight years at the Sheriff’s Department.

Many of his family members that he left behind were at the memorial.

Another speaker explained that after a conversation with his parents, he came to realize that their hope was that this would change the way some see law enforcement.

“They had one wish, they said that they hope out of this could be a pivotal point for this nation, for this community to truly get behind those that are out here serving us,” the speaker said.

The memorial ended with calling people to action, to live each day as if it were your last.



“Be the person you were called to be now, how can you be a servant for Christ, how can we serve one another around us,” the closing speaker said.

The funeral for Deputy Hendrix will be held Friday, September 18th at Mud Creek Baptist Church in Hendersonville.

Deputy Hendrix will lie in state from 10 am to 1:45, with the service after at 2:00.

Live video feeds will also be made available for anyone who wants to view the service.