Men accused of mistreatment of animals in Laurens Co. arrested

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three men have been arrested in an animal mistreatment case in Laurens County.

Animal Control deputies were notified of a puppy being in poor condition after a rescue organization obtained custody of it Tuesday. Due to the puppy’s condition (lethargy, low blood sugar, and a large wound on its leg) and subsequent death after rescue, deputies responded to the 1900 area of North Old Laurens Road in Gray to check on the condition of other animals at the residence.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, all of the animals were noted to be dehydrated living in mud, water and feces. Most were chained and some did not have collars- only padlocked chains around their necks.

Two puppies displayed mutilated non-surgical cropping of their ears. Deputies say one dog was chained in an area completely covered in water and is believed to be malnourished. Four puppies, that were approximately 5 months old, were in a small enclosure full of feces.

The puppies were severely bloated with worms, according to the sheriff’s office. One dog is believed to have skin issues and another was observed to have a tumor on her stomach area.

Another dog is believed to be malnourished with ribs and hips visible. One is displaying an infected baseball sized abscess in his cheek.

All dogs were removed from the premises and given fresh water, food and beds with blankets at the Laurens County Animal Shelter.

“We will never stop being the voice for these animals who cannot speak for themselves. These are difficult situations that our Animal Control has to deal with daily and I appreciate their hard work and dedication,” Major Chris Martin said.

Stepquevion Aquaris Calwile has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of Ill Treatment of Animals and Ill Treatment of Animals with Torture. Cedric Daniel Williams has been arrested and charged with Ill Treatment of Animals. James Charles Calwile has been arrested and charged with Ill Treatment of Animals.