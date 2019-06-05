Men accused of trafficking ‘one of the most dangerous drugs’ in Wellford

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Two men are behind bars accused of trafficking a dangerous drug.

James Ralph Carr, 50, and Terrell Javon Martin, 40, were booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on drug and weapon charges Tuesday night, according to jail records.

Wellford Police Department said the men are charged with trafficking fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is one of the most dangerous drugs on the streets,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Police say the suspects had more than 30 grams of fentanyl.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says fentanyl is up to 100 times stronger than morphine.

Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, is often disguised as or added to heroin, according to the DEA.

The Centers for Disease Control says about 28,400 people died of overdoses from fentanyl and other synthetic opioids in 2017.

Fentanyl is claiming more lives in Spartanburg County.

Earlier this year, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger released a report showing 38 deaths involving fentanyl in 2018 – up from 23 deaths in 2017 and 18 in 2016.

“We’re seeing cases where people are actually dying with needles still left in their arm,” Clevenger told 7News.