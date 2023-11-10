EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two men have been arrested following a shooting late Thursday evening in Easley.

According to the Easley Police Department, officers responded to multiple gunshots heard near the intersection of South 8th Street and West 4th Avenue around midnight.

Once on the scene, officers could not locate a suspect or a victim.

However, officers spoke with witnesses and discovered that a man, later identified Cameron Palmer Jackson, had fired eight rounds at a vehicle located near where the shots were heard.

Officers later learned that Jackson was accompanied by another man, Dra’kal Marquize Washington when the shooting happened.

Both suspects were located, arrested and charged with the following:

Jackson was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Washington was charged with accessory after the fact to a felony.

Police said the driver was not injured.