ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department added another charge to two demonstrators involved in an explosion Monday night at Park Square.

Police charged Duncan Andrew Small, 30, and Chioke Auden Fugate, 23, with attempted damage to real property with an explosive device in reference to an incident that occurred on July 4th.

We previously reported that the two men ignited improvised explosive devices at Pack Square at the site of the former Vance Monument as spectators were departing the Independence Day Celebration.

Witnesses told police they heard Small make the statement that he was going to blow up what remains of the monument.

Small and Fugate were both charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and going armed to the terror of the public.

Small was also charged with discharging a firearm in city limits. He remains in custody after receiving an unrelated warrant that increased his bond from $16,000 to $27,000.

Fugate turned himself in Friday and was released on a $10,000 bond.