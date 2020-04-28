Mental health app developers offer free services to college students

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- Founders of the Sharpen Health app are offering free services to college students in need.

Co-founders Robyn Hussa Farrell and Tim Farrell said they’ve worked with the Director Of Counseling Services from USC Upstate and other Upstate schools to best cater to the needs of college and university students.

Farrell said depression often impacts college age youth in a more dramatic way than other adults. College students are not able to properly handle the amount of pressure and emotionally stress put on them at this time.

Click here to access the app.



