Mental Health Monday: How law enforcement responds to someone in crisis

PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – On Mondays in May, 7 News will be addressing different topics having to do with mental health and how you can receive assistance if you are in crisis.

Marty Wilkes, a Regional Crisis Intervention Training Coordinator for NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, spoke with us on May 3 about the classes he teaches to law enforcement. The classes teach de-escalation and the tools and skills officers need to calm a situation where a person may be experiencing a crisis.

The officers learn about the different types of mental illness, how to recognize someone in crisis, different medications, and words that can be helpful in these situation.

The officers begin to learn about someone who may be having a crisis situation and the goal is to divert them when necessary into treatment rather than into the criminal justice system.

To learn more about this training, visit the support page at NAMI.org

Other partnering agencies include: SC Department of Mental Health, Carolinas Center for Behavioral Health, Mental Health America, Brain injury Association of SC, The Veterans Affairs office of SC, Lighthouse for Life, SWITCH, Disability Rights SC, and SC Law Enforcement Assistance Program.