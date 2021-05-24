Mental Health Monday: People and places to find the help you need, now

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA)- The final mental health segment in May will feature Spartanburg NAMI, a local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the Peer Livingroom, a part of Spartanburg Area Mental Health Center.

The two entities work together to access and serve the community and their mental and behavioral health needs.

NAMI offers many resources across the state and the nation with local offices in Spartanburg, Greenville and Anderson.

Sharyn Pittman, Executive Director of the chapter in Spartanburg said their mission is to improve the quality of life for individuals who live with mental illness and their families. They do this by promoting the availability or effective services and resources, through education, support and advocacy.

The peer support living room functions as a peer led program for adults that focuses on advocacy hope and support in mental health. These are people who have “been there done that” or have lived experience in a certain area of mental health or with a particular issue, said Jessica Lyles Director of the Living room, also known as the Eubanks Center.

The facility located on Serpentine Dr in Spartanburg closed for drop in visitation during the pandemic but is set to open up June 1 2021. To make an appointment call (864) 591-3501