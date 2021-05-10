Mental Health Monday-The medical side of mental health

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)- Doctors at Prisma Health outline the differences between psychology and psychiatry, or the use of prescribing medication as a part of treatment for a mental health condition. Medications aren’t always the right choice for everyone.

In mild to moderate cases of anxiety and depression, psychotherapy alone is sometimes sufficient

Classes of typical psychotropic medications:

There are several types of Antidepressants which are commonly used to treat depression but can also treat other health conditions such as pain, anxiety and insomnia.

Some of the most popular medications include Prozac, Celexa, Sertraline (Zoloft), Paxil, Lexapro

Most Common Side Effects: Nausea and Vomiting, Weight gain, Diarrhea, Sleepiness, Sexual problems

Call Provider right away if you experience the following: Thoughts of death or dying, attempts at suicide, new or worsening anxiety, agitated distress, panic attacks, new or worsening irritability

Medical Conditions that mimic depression:

Vitamin D Deficiency

Hypercalcemia

Hypothyroidism

Diabetes

Anti-Anxiety Medications

Used to help reduce symptoms of anxiety –like Prozac, Zoloft etc

Common side Effects Nausea Blurred Vision Headache Confusion Tiredness Nightmares

Call Provider right away if…. Difficulty breathing or swallowing Rash Hives Seizures Depression Thoughts of suicide or harming yourself



Medical Conditions that mimic anxiety: Heart disease, Diabetes, Thyroid problems, such as hyperthyroidism,

Respiratory disorders: COPD, Asthma

· Drug Misuse or withdrawal

Please be sure to treat the underlying medical issue first.

Antipsychotics

· Used when individuals have lost contact with reality and may experience delusions or hallucinations. This could be the result of a physical condition such as drug abuse or a mental disorder such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder or very severe depression.

o Older Generation: Haldol

o Newer- Risperdal, Zyprexa, Seroquel, Abilify, Geodon,

Side Effects: Weight gain, A low number of white blood cells, which fight infection, Low blood pressure, Constipation, Dry mouth, Restlessness

· Side effects related to physical movement: Muscle rigidity (tightness), Tremors, Spasms

· Long-term use of older antipsychotics can cause tardive dyskinesia (TD) –muscle movements typically around the mouth the patient cannot control

Medical Conditions that mimic psychosis: Alzheimer’s Disease, Dementia, Delirium, Parkinson’s Disease

Where can further help be obtained?