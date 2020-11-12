Mental illness among youth: Upstate counselors discuss resources available

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Alarming numbers about children and suicide attempts. Data collected in South Carolina shows more than one in five children age 15 or younger seriously considered suicide during 2019.

A trend going in the wrong direction. A survey from 2019 shows around 16% of kids, 15 or younger had planned how they’d attempt suicide.

However, not all medical professionals are completely surprised.

“It is increasing and I think that has a lot to do with the environment, the community and just where we are in the world and where we are with parenting and helping our youth,” said Licensed Professional Counselor, Michelle Evans.

Michelle Evans has been working with children for years now and told us more children in general are living with mental illnesses. A big factor she believes could be playing a role is bullying.

“We know that bullying can have a profound impact on undeveloped brains because that’s what we’re dealing with, how do children cope with bullying,” Evans said.

Counselors told us parents should be on the lookout for kids withdrawing from their usual favorite activities. Adding, don’t be afraid to talk with them.

“I think a lot of times parents also think I can’t talk to my child about suicide because that’s planting an idea and what most research shows is that asking about it, is not going to increase the chance,” said Licensed Professional Counselor, Jennings Davis.

While both these professionals fear the pandemic could cause that trend to continue, they’re hopeful there’s change on the horizon.

“There’s more information now than we’ve ever had so I feel we have this knowledge and it’s up to us to get in place, get in the position and be prepared to help the ones that cannot help themselves,” Evans said.

Something both of these medical professionals stress, there is help out there. A first step Evans said parents can take, talk to your pediatrician who can refer you to a specialist in the area.

There is also the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline that is available 24-7. That number is 800-273-8255.