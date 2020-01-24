Closings and Delays
Mentor Upstate recruiting mentors for Greenville County with community mentor fair

Greenville County S.C. (WSPA TV)

Mentor Upstate is joining forces with other community partners to recruit new mentors and to get the word out about the need.

Director of Mentor Upstate Jennifer Medlock said anyone who would like to mentor a student or support someone who does to learn how by coming to a community fair.

Community mentoring fair is happening Jan 30 4-6 at the Caine Halter YMCA in the community room.
Organizers say everyone is welcome.
Come learn about all mentoring opportunities in Greenville County.
Opportunities exist in the school setting, after school settings, bike clubs, mentoring of foster children and more.
To learn more visit Gvlmentoring on Facebook

