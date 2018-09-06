Mexican, deported multiple times, sentenced on gun charges in Greenville

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) - A Mexican man, in the country illegally, was sentenced on weapon charges after police found a "military style" rifle in his car, according to a release from the US Attorney's Office.

Luis Cenobio Barrera, 24, of Tamaulipas, Mexico was sentence to 9 years after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to US Attorney Sherri Lydon

Greenville police got multiple calls on Jan. 26, 2018 for a man with a handgun in a disturbance at a gas station on S. Pleasantburg Dr. in Greenville.

Police found Barrera in a car in a parking lot on Webster Rd.

As officers were approaching Barrera's vehicle, he jumped out, ignored commands and ran.

They tried to track Barrera with K-9s without success.

Police found a "military style" rifle in his car, according to the report.

Dept. of Homeland Security identified Barrera as a citizen of Mexico who had previously been removed from the U.S. on multiple occasions.

His prior crimes that led to his removal were conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon and discharge of a weapon into an occupied property, according to the report.

He served a state prison sentence and was removed to Mexico on May 28, 2013.

At some point, he returned to the United States without permission and on January 17, 2016, Barrera was arrested in Charlotte by local authorities for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and hit and run, according to the report.

On October 21, 2016, Barrera was convicted of illegal reentry in the United States, served a sentence, and on March 2, 2017, Barrera was removed from the United States to Mexico afoot at Brownsville, Texas.

The report says Barrera returned to the U.S. without permission and got a FEG Model SA 2000 7.62 mm rifle that he had when Greenville police officers tried to catch him in Jan. 2018.

He was arrested on the weapons charges in Charlotte and was returned to Greenville for trial, according to the report.