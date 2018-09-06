Mexico murder suspect, illegally in U.S., arrested in SC

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jorge Cruz-Antonio

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WSPA) - The US Marshal Service says they have arrested a foreign fugitive wanted for murder and grand theft auto in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico.

They say Jorge Cruz-Antonio (aka Jorge Morales Mejia, Jose Alberto Ruiz Castro) was also in the U.S. Illegally.

A Deputy Marshal in Charleston got a hit from an Automated License Plate Recognition showing a Virginia license plate associated with Cruz.

They went to an apartment complex at 6600 Rivers Ave. in North Charleton and saw Cruz sitting in the driver's seat.

Law enforcement assembled nearby and Cruz ran as officers got out of their vehicles.

Cruz was arrested and is in ICE custody of processing.

“This arrest was a text book example of coordination among law enforcement agencies,” said U.S. Marshal for the District of South Carolina Thomas Griffin. “Operation Intercept Task Force members worked quickly to follow up on a lead and worked seamlessly to ensure the fugitive was taken into custody without incident.”