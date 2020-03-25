1  of  15
Closings and Delays
Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors Eastside Worship Center - Taylors Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union Fairview Baptist Church-Greer,SC First Church of Christ Scientist Greenville Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Jackson Baptist Church Jackson Memorial Baptist Church New Prospect Baptist - Inman Outreach Deliverance Church (ODC) Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Fountain Inn,SC Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program The Greenville UU Fellowship White Hall Independent Methodist Church

Mexico will receive cruise ships, but fumigate passengers

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Carrying multiple people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the Grand Princess maintains a holding pattern about 30 miles off the coast of San Francisco, Sunday, March 8, 2020. The cruise ship is scheduled to dock at the Port of Oakland on Monday. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government said Wednesday it would continue to receive cruise ships “for humanitarian reasons,” but that passengers would be “individually fumigated” before being taken to airports for return flights to their home countries.

The Transportation Department said in a statement that protocol had been applied to the MS Europa, which docked in the Pacific coast port of Puerto Vallarta and was cleared of passengers over the weekend.

The department said Mexico’s position is that “cruise ships can disembark for strictly humanitarian reasons, without endangering the port’s population.”

Such passengers would be transported directly to the airport and not wait in lines or go through check-in at the gates, but would instead directly board planes.

It is unclear whether there are any more stranded passengers aboard cruise ships in Mexican waters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store