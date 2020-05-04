Shula, winningest coach in pro football history, dies at 90

News

by: STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer

Posted: / Updated:

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula watches the team , before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) – Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Don Shula has died at his home in South Florida. He was 90.

The Miami Dolphins say Shula died Monday morning.

He won the most games of any NFL coach and led the Dolphins to the only perfect season in league history.

Shula surpassed George Halas’ league-record 324 victories in 1993.

He retired following the 1995 season with 347 wins, 173 losses and six ties, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997.

Shula became the only coach to guide an NFL team through a perfect season when the 1972 Dolphins went 17-0.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories