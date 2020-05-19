Michael Phelps opens up about mental health during COVID-19

Michael Phelps speaks during a Panasonic news conference before the CES tech show, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Twenty-three time Olympic Gold Medalist Michael Phelps said the coronavirus pandemic has been “one of the scariest times” for his mental health.

The champion swimmer retired as the most decorated Olympian of all-time after Rio 2016.

But he said the pandemic has put him through one of the toughest stretches of his life.

Phelps has spoken candidly about his struggle with depression, acknowledging he has contemplated suicide in the past.

The pandemic has taken away his fixed routine, and he told ESPN his mood has been “jumping up and down and all around.”

Phelps is a spokesman for online therapy company Talkspace.

This month he donated 500 months of free therapy to medical workers on the front line of the COVID-19 response.