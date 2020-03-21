1  of  45
Closings and Delays
Abner Creek Baptist Church - Greer Anderson County DSN Board ADP Apalache Baptist Church Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg Brookwood Church - Simpsonville,SC Brookwood Preschool Academy City View First Baptist Church Clemson Episcopal Day School Cleveland Chapel Baptist Church Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors Cornerstone Baptist Church - Woodruff Davidson Street Baptist Church-Clinton Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union Ebenezer Welcome Baptist Church - Landrum,SC Enoree Fork Baptist Church Faith Tabernacle-Spartanburg Five Forks Baptist Church Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Fosters Grove Baptist Church - Mayo Fourth Presbyterian - Greenville, SC Glendale Baptist Church-Glendale Gramling United Methodist Church Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Immanuel Lutheran Church Indian Hill Baptist Church-Gaffney,SC Inman First Free Will Baptist Church Inman United Methodist Church Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church-Woodruff,SC Mount Pleasant Baptist Church - Inman New Prospect Baptist - Inman Orchard Street Baptist Church Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Fountain Inn,SC Powell Presbyterian Church Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program Springfield Baptist Church SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC Union Baptist Church White Hall Independent Methodist Church WNC Edutech Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church-Chester Zoar United Methodist Church

Michelin begins partial production shutdown in response to coronavirus

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Michelin logo_60449

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Michelin North America, Inc., will begin a temporary shutdown of some of its tire production facilities in the United States and Canada due to the effects of COVID-19.

Michelin has several factories in the Upstate and are headquartered in Greenville.

The phased suspension of some manufacturing will begin immediately and, based on the current outlook, will last for at least two weeks, officials said. The affected production currently excludes vital and critical tires for the country’s economic continuity.

Distribution and logistics activities will continue to support customers through existing inventories. The Company is monitoring conditions closely and has established appropriate contingency plans, prepared to adjust as the situation evolves.

The Company will continue to follow closely all guidelines and directions from state, local or provincial governments, with the goal of limiting the spread of the virus and consequences of the pandemic for employees, customers and partners.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store