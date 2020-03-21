Michelin begins partial production shutdown in response to coronavirus

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Michelin North America, Inc., will begin a temporary shutdown of some of its tire production facilities in the United States and Canada due to the effects of COVID-19.

Michelin has several factories in the Upstate and are headquartered in Greenville.

The phased suspension of some manufacturing will begin immediately and, based on the current outlook, will last for at least two weeks, officials said. The affected production currently excludes vital and critical tires for the country’s economic continuity.

Distribution and logistics activities will continue to support customers through existing inventories. The Company is monitoring conditions closely and has established appropriate contingency plans, prepared to adjust as the situation evolves.

The Company will continue to follow closely all guidelines and directions from state, local or provincial governments, with the goal of limiting the spread of the virus and consequences of the pandemic for employees, customers and partners.