Michelin, SC Works hold job fair Wednesday

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) — SC Works on Wednesday is hosting a job fair at Spartanburg Community College’s Tyger River Campus, located at 1875 E Main Street in Duncan, for open positions at Michelin’s Spartanburg location. The job fair runs from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m.

Prior to the event, jobseekers are asked to apply for the Spartanburg SC Production Operator on Michelin’s job website. You can find the application here.

According to Michelin, the job pay starts at $18.40 per hour and offers benefits beginning on the first day. New employees may qualify for an additional $1,500 signing bonus.

Interviews will be held on a first-come, first-serve basis.

SC Works, the host of the event, offers resources to prepare jobseekers for interviews. You can learn more about services offered here.