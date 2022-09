SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Michelin will host a hiring event Friday in downtown Spartanburg.



The event will take place at Spartanburg Community College – Downtown Campus at 220 E. Kennedy St, Spartanburg, SC 29302 on Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Michelin is looking to hire production operators for their Spartanburg location.



Entry-level positions begin at $19.84/hour



If you are interested, Michelin asks that you apply online and attend the hiring event.