CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Michelin is hosting a hiring event in Cherokee County on Friday, July 23.

The hiring event will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the SCC Cherokee County Campus located at 101 Campus Drive.

Michelin is hiring Production Operators for their Spartanburg location.

Candidates should apply online and attend the hiring event on July 23rd.