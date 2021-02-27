Michelin worker killed in head-on crash in Anderson Co.

One person has died after a crash on SC 88 in Anderson Co. (WSPA)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has died after a head-on crash in Anderson County that happened on Saturday morning.

The crash happened at 8:40 a.m. on Hwy 88 (Old Greenville Hwy) near Mountain View Rd. in the Slabtown Community, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

The driver was traveling east on Hwy 88 and traveled across the roadway into the opposing lane of traffic, striking a Ford Pick-up truck, the coroner said.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Joshua Bernard Williams, of Piedmont, who died at the scene. He was traveling home after getting off from working the night shift at Michelin, according to the coroner’s office.

The victim in the pickup truck suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Pelzer EMS, Anderson County (Three & Twenty) Fire Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing by the Anderson County Office of the Coroner and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.