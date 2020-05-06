Michelle Obama ‘Becoming’ documentary released on Netflix

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – You know her face. You know her name: Michelle Obama.

But how much do you really know about the former first lady?

Now you have the chance to get to know her a little better.

In her documentary “Becoming,” released Wednesday on Netflix, you’ll see photos from her years growing up and hear stories from former President Barack Obama.

You’ll also get to hear from their two daughters.

And Michelle herself will share the stories of the amazing people she met after the release of her memoir, also titled “Becoming.”

In a recent Tweet, she said she hopes people find some inspiration and joy in this film.