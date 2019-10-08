Michigan girl denied school picture because of hair

(CNN) — A Michigan girl was not allowed to get her school picture taken because of her hairstyle.

Eight-year-old Marian Scott was denied of her school picture last week because of the red in her hair.

“Her hair is done in a bun, it’s braided into a bun this is uncalled for to pull them to the side. They didn’t even call us,” Marian’s father Doug Scott said. “Marian didn’t leave the house, go down the street and get this done on her own, no she’s 8 years old we did this ourselves in our own home and there’s no way I felt like this would happen.”

The Paragon Charter Academy handbook states that a students’ hair color must be neutral tones to get their picture taken. But it doesn’t state what course of action is taken f a student shows up with colored hair.

The third-grader was able to return to class but was told she couldn’t get her picture taken.

“If they would have reached out to us and say come get her, she’s got a hair issue we need you to change it, that’s not allowed, I can show you in the handbook, they didn’t even go to that extent.” Doug Scott said. “They let her stay in school so if she’s not a disruption to the class then why is she a disruption to the picture?”

The school did send out a recorded message before the pictures were taken going over the dress code policy. Scott said he never heard or saw it.

Marian plans to take her picture on the school re-take day.