Michigan will borrow $600M for Flint water settlement

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2016 file photo, water analysis test kits for Flint, Mich., residents to pick up for lead testing in their drinking water are set out on a table at Flint Fire Department Station No. 1 as members of the U.S. Army National Guard 125th Infantry Battalion wait to help residents. Flint has taken important steps toward resolving the lead contamination crisis that made the impoverished Michigan city a symbol of the drinking water problems that plague many U.S. communities, officials said Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Ryan Garza/Detroit Free Press via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers plan to begin swiftly passing a plan to borrow $600 million to fund the state’s proposed settlement with the residents of Flint, who sued after their municipal water supply was contaminated with elevated levels of lead.

Under the bipartisan legislation up for a vote Wednesday, the loan from a state economic development fund would cost more than $1 billion to repay over 30 years — $35 million annually.

It’s believed to be the state government’s largest-ever legal settlement.

Flint switched its drinking water source in 2014 in a money-saving move while under supervision of a state financial manager.