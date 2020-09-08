Microsoft announces smaller, cheaper Xbox

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Microsoft just announced a smaller, cheaper Xbox ahead of the holiday season.
The company said the Xbox series will cost just $300.
That puts it at the same price point as a Nintendo Switch.
Microsoft didn’t announce a release date for the Series S.
Gaming systems are in high demand right now due to the pandemic.
Microsoft also plans to release its bigger, more expensive Xbox Series X in November.
The company hasn’t announced what that price will be.
Sony’s Playstation 5 is also expected to come out during the holiday season.