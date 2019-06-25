Middle school merger preps underway in Cherokee co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Gaffney middle school is less than a couple months away from being the new home of more than 400 students from Granard Middle school.

As we’ve reported here on 7News, the Cherokee County School Board could not justify the $11 million price tag to fix issues at Granard like the HVAC, plumbing, flooring, and other needed upgrades.

Officials say the district will spend $410,000 on the consolidation, including $200,000 in renovation work at Gaffney Middle.

During Monday’s school board meeting, a representative from MB Kahn shared update on the district’s building program including replacing gas piping at Blacksburg High, a new cooling tower at Gaffney High School, addressing electrical concerns at the Institute of Innovation, and fixing air conditioning problems at B.D. Lee Elementary.

The interim superintendent says the brand new campus is having problems with controlling the temperature in some classrooms.

