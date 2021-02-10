Middle School of Pacolet continues eLearning after COVID exposures at community event

PACOLET, S.C. (WSPA) – Middle School of Pacolet will continue eLearning after school officials say dozens of students were in close contact with positive COVID-19 cases at a community event.

Out of precaution, students will continue to have eLearning days for Thursday, Feb. 11 and Friday, Feb. 12. DHEC and district administrators have determined that a community event, which was not affiliated with the school, caused dozens of students to be considered close contacts to positive cases, school officials said.

Because a positive student returned to school, additional students and staff were exposed and considered close contacts. “The eLearning days will allow students and staff to remain safe and healthy, while making sure none of the close contacts are showing symptoms by the time students return to school,” the release said.

In the meantime, a maintenance team will continue to perform thorough, daily deep cleans throughout the school. The school advises in order to protect students and their families, they urge parents to limit students’ social contact outside of their families.