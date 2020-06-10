Mike Crenshaw to remain sheriff of Oconee Co. after winning GOP primary

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) –Mike Crenshaw will stay the sheriff in Oconee County.

Residents voted in favor of the incumbent sheriff over Sgt. Amanda Tinsley, an investigator with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Crenshaw has been in office since 2013.

We spoke to Crenshaw earlier, who told us that he wanted to continue to decease domestic violence and violent crimes.

“When I took office in 2013, violent crimes, we were having a rate of about 55 violent crimes for every 10,000 citizens,” Crenshaw said. “By being proactive, we’ve been about to reduce that to 26 crimes. So, almost a 50% reduction in crimes per capita.”

Crenshaw told us earlier that if re-elected, he had plans on how he would like to help those addicted to drugs and alcohol.

“Once we build our new jail, I want to convert our old jail into some type of drug treatment, alcohol treatment program,” he said. “I’m excited about the future. I think we’re going to see some positive results in attacking the drug problem through prevention, with enforcement, and then treatment as well.”