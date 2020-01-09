Military confirms text messages and emails about military draft are fake

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – Military officials are warning the public about a new scam that has people panicking about a military draft.

With recent news of military deployment, thousands of soldiers who voluntarily enlisted are leaving their barricades to defend our country.

In the midst of it all, Army officials say there’s a scam going on.

“We have not sent out text messages, they are troubling to us as well.” said U.S. Army Public Affairs Officer Recruiting Battalion, Patrick Montgomery.

Military officials say fraudulent emails,text messages and even phone calls have gone out saying that the individual is being drafted, but they confirmed these messages are fake.

“Just like any other potential fraud. Text message, email or phone call you should disconnect, hang up or delete,” said Montgomery.

Army Public Affairs Director, Kelli Bland,provided copies of the fake text messages and emails being sent out, that read in part,

“…We tried contacting you in regards to the United States official draft…

You’ll be fined and sent to jail for a minimum of 6 years if no reply…”

The mandatory military draft officially ended in 1973, that’s when the country went to an all volunteer military and has remained so for the past 47 years. The letter from Director Bland continues to say,

“….In the event that a National Emergency necessitates a draft, Congress and the President would need to pass official legislation to authorize a draft…”

“During complicated times these sorts of frauds do occur , but rest assure these text messages are not originating from the US Army,” said Montgomery.

The law says when a young man turns 18, he must register with the Selective Service.

That registration does not enlist a person into the military. You can register with Selective Service online at Selective Service.com.

Military officials tell us that they have not received any reports that those fake emails and text messages have been sent out in the Upstate.