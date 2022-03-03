BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Beaufort County said a military plane crashed near Halfmoon Island/Coosaw Plantation on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said they were in contact with the pilot and co-pilot, both of which are safe.

The crash happened just after 3:00 p.m.

“The area of where the plane went down is uninhabited,” the sheriff’s office said. “The federal government will investigate the crash.”

No other details were provided. Count on 2 for updates.