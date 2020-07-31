Military recruiter charged with child sex crime in Anderson Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A military recruiter has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in Anderson County.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division detectives have arrested Lewis C Vaughn for his involvement in the criminal sexual conduct case.

Deputies were alerted that Vaughn, a military recruiter, met a juvenile victim and engaged in sexual battery with her.

Detectives investigated the case and found evidence that led to the formal charging of Vaughn with 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

