Military recruiter charged with child sex crime in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A military recruiter has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in Anderson County.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division detectives have arrested Lewis C Vaughn for his involvement in the criminal sexual conduct case.

Deputies were alerted that Vaughn, a military recruiter, met a juvenile victim and engaged in sexual battery with her.

Detectives investigated the case and found evidence that led to the formal charging of Vaughn with 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.