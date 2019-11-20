Milky Way galaxy captured by telescope in Australia

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – A new set of photos from a telescope in the Australian Outback has given a fresh perspective on the Milky Way.

Scientists used the Murchison Widefield Array to show what would be seen if the human eye could capture radio waves.

This new view captures low-frequency radio emission from our galaxy, looking both in fine detail and at larger structures.

It shows the lowest radio frequencies in red, middle frequencies in green and the highest frequencies in blue.

This 104-frame photomosaic shows the location of a supernova that exploded 9,000 years ago.

Researchers also discovered the remnants of 27 massive stars.

The MWA is capable of finding star remnants that are older and further away than the ones we already know about.

While the MWA has allowed us to gain a fresh perspective on the Milky Way, it will soon be surpassed by the world’s largest radio telescope, the Square Kilometer Array.