Mill Village Farms will host cooking class, concert; still distributing food

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – In their fifth week distributing food, Mill Village Farms has not stopped serving the community.

They are selling boxes of fresh produce for $5 to help low income families and have been overwhelmed by the need they have seen.

“Hearing the stories. It’s tearful,” Dan Weidenbenner, executive director of Mill Village Farms, said. “Just to see what trouble families are in. Hopefully we can make an impact.”

For Mill Village Farms, serving the community won’t stop at food distribution.

On May 18, they are hosting a cooking class and live concert by recording artist Edwin McCain.

It will include a three-course meal as well as wine pairing and more.

