Closings and Delays
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Fountain Inn,SC

Mill Village Farms will host cooking class, concert; still distributing food

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – In their fifth week distributing food, Mill Village Farms has not stopped serving the community.

They are selling boxes of fresh produce for $5 to help low income families and have been overwhelmed by the need they have seen.

“Hearing the stories. It’s tearful,” Dan Weidenbenner, executive director of Mill Village Farms, said. “Just to see what trouble families are in. Hopefully we can make an impact.”

For Mill Village Farms, serving the community won’t stop at food distribution.

On May 18, they are hosting a cooking class and live concert by recording artist Edwin McCain.

It will include a three-course meal as well as wine pairing and more.

For more information, click the link.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories