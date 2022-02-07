Mill Village Ministries Village Launch program is looking for entrepreneurs and mentors to grow business in Greenville

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) Mill Village Ministries, a Collection of social entrepreneurs working to develop communities for success in Greenville, is looking for entrepreneurs and mentors to be a part of their Village Launch mentor social. Neighborhood Engagement Director Rhonda Rawlings said the event is to bring potential mentors in to educate them on the program allowing them to hear from past mentors.
They are able to share their knowledge and experience and network with small business owners and budding entrepreneurs.
To sign up to participate visit villagelaunch.org and click events.
The event is Feb 8 TUESDAY at 556 Perry Ave Greenville “Poe West” from 5:30-7

7NEWS spoke to Director Center for Education Equity Director and Director of Greenville Boxing Club Shakir Robinson at his gym. He said he has been empowered by the experience working with his mentor John Co local entrepreneur to become a promoter with his new business Shock Rock Promotions.
You can attend his first event called “Rumble in the Ville” featuring local nationally ranked fighters making their professional debut.

Look up “Rumble in the Ville” on Eventbrite for tickets to the event Saturday Feb 19 entry is at 6 first fight at 7.

