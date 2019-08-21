Millennials are the most stressed demographic in America; study finds

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – On Friday, August 23rd, from 7:30 a.m. to 12 Noon at Serendipity Labs, Dr. Ann Holland and Liz Parker will be teaching professionals how to “Retrain Your Brain” a stress management seminar.

The seminar focuses on stresses that plague daily life, especially within the workplace. Dr. Holland said job stress seemed to be somewhat of a growing issue for young professionals, as well as, managers.

According to American Institute of Stress data, workplace stress has become an epidemic with Americans working longer and harder than before.

Studies found Millennials and Generation X, are now being dubbed Generation Stress.

The bigger issue surrounding stress: no one knows how to properly talk about or manage it.

“Even though stress isn’t always bad. What we’re finding is that people are feeling very overwhelmed today and statistics and their research is supporting that,” Dr. Holland said.

She added, “certain stress triggers are unique to each individual. So, we offer them a stress assessment and then we offer them the tools and techniques to be able to manage those stresses.”

Dr. Holland and Parker explained that consistently experiencing high levels of stress does not have to be accepted as the new normal.

While people are encouraged to stop the stressful task, or mediate, take yoga, take a vacation to avoid stress. The reality is that workers are able to take their power back by “retraining their brain” on how they manage stress.

“[We] identify those key areas that are positive or negative stress, because you can have both. Once they know that, they have some awareness,’ Liz Parker said, “they feel much more in control and they take their power back and know exactly what to do in the work place from then on.”

Research from the American Institute of Stress found: 75% of employees believe on-the-job stress is much higher than it was a generation ago.

Parker said stress is the elephant in the room. No one wants to admit they’re stressed to avoid seeming weak.

Some have argued that those who cannot handle stress are weak, but Parker noted, that’s not the case at all.

For more information on the Retrain Your Brain seminar, Friday, August 23rd from 7:30 until 12 at Serendipity Labs in Greenville, click here.