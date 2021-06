(WSPA) – Miller Lite and New Balance are collaborating for a dad-approved mashup just in time for Father’s day.

The two companies are merging hops with kicks to create the ‘Shoezie’.

The ultimate dad shoe comes as a simplified sneaker that’s snug enough to host your favorite brew and keep it cool.

The cozy collaboration isn’t for sale though. 50 will be given away in select states.

You can submit an entry for one on Father’s day.