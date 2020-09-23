Miniature horse recovering at upstate animal rescue following animal cruelty investigation at Greenville Co. home

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – A message from an upstate animal rescue, if you see something say something. That’s what led to an animal cruelty investigation in the upstate.

A sanctuary of sorts for an eclectic bunch of animals.

“We have horses, goats, cats and dogs, we have a pig, we have ducks,” said Owner of Creekside Farm and Equine Rescue, Candice Abercrombie.

Many of them have something in common.

“Actually, all of them were pulled from kill pens in North Carolina,” Abercrombie said.

But Boots has a different story. Owner of Creekside Farm and Equine Rescue, Candice Abercrombie told us he came from a home in Simpsonville.

“They were kind of emaciated, one didn’t really look right. It’s not hard to tell when a horse is emaciated,” Abercrombie told 7 News.

He looks okay now but just days ago, things were much different.

She told us, two horses were found to be neglected. Boots is the lucky one.

“Both of her front shoulders were dislocated. When the vet examined her that evening, he decided it was probably best to go ahead and euthanize her,” Abercrombie said.

A passerby saw the animals and contacted authorities.

“Somebody just happened to be driving by, saw them and took a couple pictures and posted. It just snowballed from there so yeah, if you see something say something. Don’t assume someone is going to do it for you,” Abercrombie told us.

So what’s in store for Boots? Abercrombie said his hooves and teeth need attention.

“If their teeth aren’t in great shape, they can’t get the nutrients out of the food so it’s basically useless,” said Abercrombie.

But she told us she is optimistic for his future.

“He still has a long way to go but he’s getting there slowly but surely,” Abercrombie said.

The man charged with cruelty to animals told us he was planning to get one of them euthanized in the near future. He’s set to go in front of a judge Friday morning.

You can follow Boots’ journey through the animal rescue’s Facebook page here: Creekside Farm and Equine Rescue.