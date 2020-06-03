Murder charge upgraded in Floyd case, 3 other cops charged

FILE – In this May 31, 2020 file photo, Jessica Knutson and her daughter Abigail, 3, place flowers at a memorial to George Floyd in Minneapolis. After a week of riots and looting over the loss of George Floyd, the Minneapolis black man who died after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for more than eight minutes as he pleaded for air, parents are struggling to have the talk in this volatile moment, along with many others around race and racism. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Prosecutors are charging a Minneapolis police officer accused of pressing his knee against George Floyd’s neck with second-degree murder, and for the first time are leveling charges against three other officers.

Bystander video showing Floyd’s May 25 death has sparked violent protests nationwide and around the world.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired May 26 and initially charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Three other officers were also fired but weren’t immediately charged.

The Star-Tribune reports that Attorney General Keith Ellison will charge Thomas Lane J. Kueng and Tou Thao with aiding and abetting murder.

