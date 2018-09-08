News

Minor fight reported at J.L. Mann, Greenville football game, police say

Posted: Sep 07, 2018 10:25 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2018 10:36 PM EDT

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) - Greenville Police Department officials said a fight broke out at a high school football game in the Upstate Friday night.

Greenville Police spokesperson Donnie Porter said the minor fight happened at the J.L. Mann football game against Greenville.

Porter said during the fight someone yelled something along the lines of "shots fired," but said there were no shots fired during the incident.

According to Porter, no one was evacuated from the game and said officers already at the stadium working the game were able to quickly respond and handle the incident.

