Miracle Hill opens as cold weather shelter on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Only one cold weather shelter is open in Spartanburg County this holiday week and that’s the Miracle Hill Rescue Mission.

“We would be doing this tonight, even if it wasn’t Christmas Eve,” Calvin Vinson, with Miracle Hill, said. “It’s what we are called to do.”

With the cold, wet weather we had the night before Christmas, the Miracle Hill Rescue Mission provided some warmth for those looking for somewhere to stay.

“This is not a night–tonight or Friday night, either one–these are not nights you want to tough it out,” Vinson said.

And, while the shelter may have some rules this year because of COVID, they said the more people they can help, the merrier.

“The choice now is ‘Do we risk social distancing versus having people freeze?’ And I think we’re going to ere on the side of caution, and we’re probably going to have a few more people than we probably really need to, but we feel like that’s kind of what the Lord has us here for.”

On Friday, with temperatures dipping below 40 degrees, the shelter will stay open, and they will provide breakfast, lunch, and dinner for their guests.

“It seemed like all of my doors had closed, and Miracle Hill had a door that was open for me,” Bryan Black said.

In true Christmas spirit, food is not all they’ll provide.

“I’m here because this is where I need to be. I’m here because I’m trying to find my way back to God,” Black said.

Those with Miracle Hill told 7 News they use this time as an opportunity to encourage folks to live a better life in the year ahead.

“End 2020–which has been a bad year for all of us–and start 2021 with a new focus. That’d be great. That’d be my greatest Christmas present I could get,” Vinson said.

And those taking advantage of the cold weather shelter said they couldn’t be more grateful.

“It’s a true blessing. Without people like Miracle Hill, I don’t know where I would be right now, I really don’t,” Black said. “So, I have nothing but praise and thanks and everything else for Miracle Hill.”

If you’re in the spirit of giving, officials with Miracle Hill said they could always use more blankets, especially in times like these.

The Miracle Hill Rescue Mission in Cherokee County will also be open on Christmas Day.