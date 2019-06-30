Miss Clemson Morgan Nichols crowned Miss South Carolina 2019

Morgan Nichols crowned Miss South Carolina at Township Auditorium in Columbia, South Carolina, June 29, 2019

Morgan Nichols crowned Miss South Carolina at Township Auditorium in Columbia, South Carolina, June 29, 2019 (Photo credit: Amanda Ferguson Photography / Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization)

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Miss Clemson, Morgan Nichols, was crowned Miss South Carolina 2019 during the pageant, Saturday night.

Nichols, a 22-year-old Clemson University student from Lexington, South Carolina, will receive a $60,000 scholarship and will compete in the Miss America Pageant in September.

Nichols sang Bridge Over Troubled Water for the talent competition.

The Miss South Carolina Scholarship Pageant was held at Township Auditorium in Columbia.

The Miss America Pageant will be held September 9 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

First runner-up for the title was Miss Greenville Scottish Games, Morgan Romano.

Second runner up: Miss SC Fashion Week, Kendyl Pennington
Third runner up: Miss Columbia, Sarah Floyd
Fourth runner up: Miss Capital City, Tori Sizemore

