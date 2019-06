Miss SC Teen 2019 crowned in Columbia

Kellan Fenegan was crowned in Columbia. (Photo Credit: Amanda Ferguson Photography)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The new Miss South Carolina Teen 2019 has been crowned.

Kellan Fenegan, Miss Columbia Teen, was crowned in Columbia on Friday.

Fenegan is a 16-year-old from Lexington and attends River Bluff High School.

She was an Evening Gown/Social Impact preliminary winner and will compete in Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Pageant in July 2019 in Orlando, FL., according to the organization.

Runners-up for the title of Miss South Carolina Teen are:

First runner up: Miss Georgetown County Teen, Julia Herrin

Second runner up: Miss Spartanburg Teen, Erika Quinn

Third runner up: Miss Clarendon Teen, Rosalie Summerlin

Fourth runner up: Miss Yellow Jasmine Teen, Kelsey Pranke

Top 10 are:

Miss Greater Greer Teen, Livi Thomas

Miss Hartsville Teen, Saviah Miller

Miss Lexington Teen, Ashleigh Smith

Miss Lowcountry Teen, Kathryn Liberstein

Miss SC Fashion Week Teen, Hannah Young

Semi-finalists in the Top 16 included:

Miss Black and Gold Teen, Anna Hayes

Miss Chesnee Teen, Messiah Moring

Miss Green Wave Teen, Cameron Fox

Miss Loris Bog-Off Teen, Sarah Carroll

Miss Richland County Teen, Riley Rutland

Miss Woodmont High School Teen, Olivia Henderson