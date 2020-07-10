Missing 28-year-old woman could be in Lake James area, NC authorities say

Missing 28-year-old Malisha Smith. (McDowell County Emergency Management)

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a missing woman they say could be in the area of Lake James.

Malisha Natia Smith, 28, was reported missing from Cherokee County on Thursday.

They say she was last seen in Forest City with a white male named Steven Scott Marlowe. The two of them are traveling in a red 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with a paper license plate, authorities say.

(McDowell County Emergency Management)

Information obtained by investigators indicates that the two were heading to Lake James.

Smith is described as a black female who stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.

