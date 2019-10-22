Missing 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams’ remains found in landfill

SUMTER, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials in Sumter announced Tuesday that missing 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams’ remains were found in the Richland Landfill.

7 News previously reported Nevaeh was killed along side her mother back in August.

Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark said Daunte Johnson, 28, told detectives on August 5 he dumped the girl’s body in a trash bin at a Sumter apartment.

Roark said a trash truck unloaded the complex’s bins before 29-year-old Sharee Bradley’s body was found and Nevaeh Adams was reported missing.

Crews found Adams’ remains last Friday at the site on Screaming Eagle Road, officials said during a press conference. Crews had been searching for her body since August.

The remains were tested and determined to be Nevaeh’s.

Johnson has been charged with two counts of murder.