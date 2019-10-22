Missing 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams’ remains found in landfill

SUMTER, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials in Sumter announced Tuesday that missing 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams’ remains were found in the Richland Landfill.

7 News previously reported Nevaeh was killed along side her mother back in August.

Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark said Daunte Johnson, 28, told detectives on August 5 he dumped the girl’s body in a trash bin at a Sumter apartment.

Roark said a trash truck unloaded the complex’s bins before 29-year-old Sharee Bradley’s body was found and Nevaeh Adams was reported missing.

Crews found Adams’ remains last Friday at the site on Screaming Eagle Road, officials said during a press conference. Crews had been searching for her body since August.

The remains were tested and determined to be Nevaeh’s.

Johnson has been charged with two counts of murder.

Daunte Johnson (Source: Sumter Police Dept.)

