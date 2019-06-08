Missing 85-year-old woman with dementia found, SLED says

UPDATE: South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officials said missing 85-year-old woman, Jaxie Rogers, has been located and the endangered person advisory has been cancelled.

LATTA, S.C. (WSPA) – SLED officials are seeking help to find a missing 85-year-old woman who has dementia.

Jaxie Rogers was last seen on June 7 at 2:07 p.m. leaving IGA grocery store on Richardson St. in Latta, S.C. and was possibly seen in N.C., according to SLED.

They say she is 5’4 and weighs 110 pounds. She is wearing a purple blouse, light blue pants with pink and purple shoes.

Rogers was last seen driving a 2008 white Buick Lacrosse with a SC license plate DYY232.

She was possibly seen in North Carolina at about 3:30 p.m. Friday, officials said.

If you see Jaxie Rogers or have any information, police ask that you call 911.