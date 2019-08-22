MISSING: 88-year-old Alzheimer’s patient in western NC

HENDERSON Co., N.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man with Alzheimer’s. 

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said Medford Jerome went missing around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Landings of Mills River on Haywood Road.

The 88-year-old was last seen leaving the assisted living facility on foot.

Deputies say Jerome suffers from Alzheimer’s and is at risk.

Jerome is 6 feet 1 inch, 175 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. Deputies say he wears wire round glasses.

In a Silver Alert, authorities said Jerome could be headed to Church Road in Fairview, N.C. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4912.

