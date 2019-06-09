Missing Anderson Co. man has been found, deputies say

Quincy Williams

UPDATE: Anderson Co. deputies say Quincy Williams has been found.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to find a missing man.

Quincy Williams walked away from an address on Brook Forrest Drive in Anderson between 2 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on June 9, deputies said.

They say that Quincy has dementia and requires assistance from a walker.

He was last seen wearing a black and cream colored short sleeve shirt, black pants and black shoes. 

If you see Quincy or have information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call 864-260-4400.

