MISSING: Deputies searching for Greenville man with memory loss

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are searching for an Upstate man with memory loss who went missing on Sunday.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that 67-year-old Jerry Wayne Croft was last seen around noon Sunday at his home on Hicks Road in Greenville.

Croft was reported missing later Sunday to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say Croft suffers from memory loss due to a brain injury.

Croft was last seen wearing a brown button up shirt and black dress pants. He’s driving a green 2014 Kia Soul.

A photo of Croft was not immediately provided.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-467-5300.