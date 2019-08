ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a dog initially thought to have been taken during a burglary last week has been found safe.

According to an update on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, Buddy was found safe.

Sheriff’s Office officials said it appears he may have made an escape during the burglary and was seen by a nearby resident, and was taken care of until the residents learned that he was reported as stolen.